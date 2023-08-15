Van Cleef & Arpels, Belle de Jour

In the history of jewelry there is also a special necklace that has a special story: it’s called Belle de Jour and was made by Van Cleef & Arpels. It is an ad hoc creation. That is, it’s a custom-made necklace for a wealthy client. The name is not known. But for half a century, from 1930, it was admired solely and exclusively by its anonymous owner. Then, a few years ago, the client granted Van Cleef & Arples permission to reproduce it. And here it is in all its beauty.



The necklace is one of 11 pieces in the Tresors Reveles collection, all created from sketches made in the house’s archives dating from 1920 to 1960. The jewel is extraordinary: it forms a drape that can also be worn on the shoulders. It is made of white gold, with over 100 carats of diamonds in various cuts, and interrupted with turquoise cabochons. The necklace can also be transformed into two bracelets, earrings or it can become a belt.



There is, however, one aspect that is less known. The secret history of the necklace. The name, Belle de Jour, refers to the novel written in 1929 by Joseph Kessel. Belle de Jour, Beautiful by day, then also became a film directed by Luis Buñuel in 1967, starring Catherine Deneuve. It is the story of a society woman who is a prostitute for three hours during the day. And she does it for herself, not to satisfy her desire for her or for money, but her existential restlessness, for a psychological discomfort. In short, the novel, and the film, are not a classic erotic novel, but also a journey into the psychological implications of the sexuality and loneliness of Séverine, the protagonist, who meets her clients every afternoon from 2 to 5 pm. At the time the book caused a scandal and, perhaps, also explains why in 1930 the client (and the recipient of the gift) remained anonymous. Maybe today belle de jour would be called escort and would like to let it be known, who knows…