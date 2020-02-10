The jewels that shone at the Oscars 2020











The Oscar 2020 prizes were also (virtually) awarded to the jewels seen on the red carpet. In fact, clothes and jewels have always been part of the show of the most glamorous evening. And even the actresses who did not win the magical statuette (by the way: do you know why it is called Oscar? We explain it to you a few lines below) had the satisfaction of parading with memorable jewels.

Let’s start with those signed Tiffany. Charlize Theron showed up on the red carpet in a splendid Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Autumn 2020 necklace: diamonds of D color (the best), internally flawless, for over 21 carats. The necklace sported by Theron has a value of over 5 million dollars and is composed of 165 diamonds. Always by Tiffany rings and earrings.

Amazing necklace, also Tiffany’s, for Gal Gadot, with over 76 total carats of diamonds for 11 carats and valued for over 2 million dollars. Gadot’s necklace, in the role of presenter, was created by Tiffany’s master craftsmen in almost two years of work. Gadot completed her look with brilliant Tiffany diamond earrings and a Tiffany diamond ring of over 9 carats.

Platinum necklace from the Tiffany collection of high jewelry Spring 2020 for the model and actress Camila Morrone. The diamond necklace weighs over 46 carats.

By Bulgari, however, the necklace part of the High Jewelry Collection in platinum, emeralds and diamonds worn by Greta Gerwig.

Harry Winston, king of diamonds in New York, also sparkled his jewels at the Oscars. Starting with Regina King, with Draperie Diamond bracelet, 46.93 carats on platinum, carpet ring with diamonds for 8.16 carats, set in platinum, and two other rings for 2.34 carats and 2.18 carats, also on platinum .

Always from Harry Winston the jewels of Idina Menzel, candidate for the award for the original song: necklace with cascade diamonds of 60.30 carats, mounted in platinum, earrings with Pirouette diamonds, 4.44 carats, mounted in platinum, and ring with Winston Cluster diamonds, 3.92 carats, set in platinum. As if that wasn’t enough, during his performance he changed jewels, also from the Maison: River Diamond necklace, 53.98 carats, mounted in platinum, earrings with Pirouette diamonds, 4.44 carats, mounted in platinum, ring with Winston Cluster diamonds, 3.92 carats, mounted in platinum.

Again: Julia Louis-Dreyfys wore more than 92 carats of Harry Winston Diamonds: Wave diamond necklace, 60.18 carats, mounted in platinum, stud earrings with round brilliant cut diamonds, 8.43 carats, set in platinum, diamond cross shaped rigid bracelet, 8.27 carats, set in platinum, Diamond Bird brooch, 3.6 carats, mounted in platinum, ring with sunflower diamond, 3.89 carats, set in platinum, band ring with diamond , 2.1 carat, set in platinum, band ring with radiant cut diamond, 6.3 carat, set in platinum. She was also probably escorted step by step by a platoon of armed guards.

Three other stars were branded Harry Winston: Kaitlyn Dever (Lariat diamond necklace, 26.28 carats, mounted in platinum and secret cluster diamond earrings with ruby ​​drops, 11.19 carats, mounted in platinum and 18 carat yellow gold) , Mark Ruffalo (retrograde watch from Harry Winston Midnight, cufflinks in zalium, 12 carats, set in 18 carat white gold and zalium and Coigney Alba (dangle earrings with Winston Cluster diamonds, 23.22 carats, mounted in platinum).

Why it’s named Oscar

By the way: why are the golden statuettes symbolizing the award given by the Academy Award of Merit called Oscar? According to the most accepted theory, the name is a trivial coincidence: it derives from the exclamation of an employee of the Academy, Margaret Herrick, who at the sight of the first statuette exclaimed: “It looks just like my uncle Oscar!”. A name that nobody has taken from it anymore.

A Damiani necklace, instead, for Cho Yeo-Jeong, the Korean actress from Parasite: Oscar winner film 2020.















