ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — February 11, 2020 at 4:20 am

From China with Giamore





He was born in Alessandria, Piedmont, and studied in the Italian capital of high jewelry, Valenza, but Danilo Giannoni now is working in Singapore with his Giamore. After studying and making in jewelry, Giannoni discovered that Velenza was too small for his projects. And so he moved to New York, where he opened a service company for major jewelry brands. He collaborated with companies such as Bulgari, Damiani and Crivelli, before moving again, to Hong Kong.

Anello per unghia in oro 14 carati e diamanti
Anello per unghia in oro 14 carati e diamanti

In 2012 he founded two companies: Senso Italiano, dedicated to design and art (which became a second job) and Giamore, for the production of jewelery with a tailor-made service. Finally, he moved to Singapore, where he married: marriage (and children) convinced him to stop in the city-state. Giamore specializes in the research and acquisition of rare stones, especially colorless and colored diamonds, in the production of bespoke or fine jewelry, but in parallel continues the service activity for the big brands, for example to resize the jewelry on Asian customer measurements. M.d.B.
Pendente Jaclyn, il nome della moglie di Danilo Giannoni, con diamanti
Pendente Jaclyn, il nome della moglie di Danilo Giannoni, con diamanti

Collana con 50 carati di diamanti bianchi e 6 carati di diamanti fancy yellow
Collana con 50 carati di diamanti bianchi e 6 carati di diamanti fancy yellow

Anello in oro giallo con diamanti
Anello in oro giallo con diamanti
Anello con zaffiro rosa e diamanti
Anello con zaffiro rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa 14 carati
Anello in oro rosa 14 carati







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *