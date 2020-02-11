









He was born in Alessandria, Piedmont, and studied in the Italian capital of high jewelry, Valenza, but Danilo Giannoni now is working in Singapore with his Giamore. After studying and making in jewelry, Giannoni discovered that Velenza was too small for his projects. And so he moved to New York, where he opened a service company for major jewelry brands. He collaborated with companies such as Bulgari, Damiani and Crivelli, before moving again, to Hong Kong.



In 2012 he founded two companies: Senso Italiano, dedicated to design and art (which became a second job) and Giamore, for the production of jewelery with a tailor-made service. Finally, he moved to Singapore, where he married: marriage (and children) convinced him to stop in the city-state. Giamore specializes in the research and acquisition of rare stones, especially colorless and colored diamonds, in the production of bespoke or fine jewelry, but in parallel continues the service activity for the big brands, for example to resize the jewelry on Asian customer measurements. M.d.B.

















