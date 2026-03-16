Actresses and actors wore jewelry from the greatest fashion houses to the Academy Awards ceremony.

Jewels in pursuit of the most famous statuette: the Oscar. The 2026 edition also saw sparkling jewelry parade down the red carpet for the 98th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, lent by fashion houses to actresses and actors for the occasion.

For example, the Italian brand Garatti enlisted Kate Hudson. Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Song Sung Blue, the American actress wore a Garatti ring with a 15-carat fancy deep green diamond framed by radiant-cut white diamonds and custom-made earrings with 5.01-carat fancy green diamonds, both from the Fancy Green Diamond collection, as well as a custom-made necklace with a 16-carat fancy green diamond surrounded by 49.85 carats of white diamonds from the Sofia collection.

Also by Garatti, American actor Mason Thames wore a custom-made Garatti brooch with 9.65-carat diamonds and cufflinks with 4.80-carat diamonds from the Universale collection. Another American actor, Michael Cimino, wore a Garatti brooch with 4.20-carat diamonds, a 12-carat diamond bracelet, and a 4.59-carat diamond ring from the Universale collection; a ring with a 3.12-carat fancy green diamond and 1.08-carat diamonds from the Domino collection; and cufflinks with 3.50-carat fancy green diamonds and 3.20-carat diamonds from the Garatti Fancy Green collection.

Another Italian brand, Buccellati, featured actresses Sigourney Weaver and Simone Ashley, who wore creations from the house. Sigourney Weaver chose a pair of Mosaico earrings, while Simone Ashley wore a pair of Tulle drop earrings. Naturally, a major brand like Tiffany couldn’t be left out of the Oscars. Among the actresses who wore the house’s jewelry, Mikey Madison chose a Tiffany & Co. Archives platinum diamond necklace, platinum earrings with morganites totaling over 9 carats and diamonds, and a platinum diamond ring.



Actress Chase Infiniti, meanwhile, attended the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where she was honored wearing Messika creations: the High Jewelry Diamond Frequencies earrings, paired with the Star Chaser ring.

Affordable jewelry brands like Pandora have also long been present on the red carpet. For the Oscars, Odessa A’zion and Miyako Bellizzi, who wore custom-made lab-grown diamond jewelry from Pandora, wore pieces by the Danish brand.