The B.Zero1 Rock collection by Bulgari











Given that Bulgari’s goal is to exceed the sales of Cartier and Tiffany, all brands of the same family, French giant Lvmh, it is obvious that the Italian company focuses on jewelry capable of convincing the highest possible number of people. And goes in this direction B.Zero1 Rock, collection that is an extension of the successful jewelry line launched 20 years ago. Celebrated as always with a maxi event full of celebrities, the jewelry collection is a variant of the B.Zero1 mother line, with bracelets, earrings and rings with the band of two different widths.



Like many other jewelry houses, Bulgari points out that the new collection is unisex. The male public, in particular, is the one on which the attention is most concentrated: so far man has been offered chains with a military type plate, leather or hard steel bracelets. Now, however, the jewelry companies are aiming to also wear gold and precious stones to the male public. After all, rappers have been doing this for some time, right?

The jewels of the B.Zero1 Rock collection are always made with the shape of the original collection: a band with two thick edges, with a result that vaguely recalls the Colosseum. The central band recalls the Tubogas technique, which Bulgari adopted in the 1940s, while the two edges protrude and carry the characteristic double Bulgari logo, with the V replacing the U. The studs, however, justify the word rock. In addition to pink and yellow gold, the jewels use black ceramic and diamonds.



By the way: why the name B.Zero1? Here is the answer: B stands for Bulgari, while zero1 refers to the Maison’s first collection in the new millennium: these jewels, in fact, were launched in 1999.

















