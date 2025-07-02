Dua Lipa e anello
Ring and betrayal for Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa shows off a ring on her left ring finger, already shown during the evening at the Met Gala, but also shown in her posts on Instagram. It is an engagement ring. It had already been noticed on Christmas Eve 2024, but the singer had not confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. The relationship with her partner, however, seems to begin with a betrayal. Not by Callum, but by Tiffany, given that Dua Lipa is an ambassador for the American brand of the LVMH group.

According to an interview with British Vogue, in any case, her boyfriend consulted her best friends and her sister before giving her the ring. Which, therefore, is not by Tiffany. According to the National Jeweler website, https://nationaljeweler.com/articles/14023-dua-lipa-stays-on-trend-with-chunky-engagement-ring, according to Ashley Zhang, founder of Ashley Zhang Jewelry, the domed ring has a 2- to 3-carat round brilliant diamond, with a value between $35,000 and $50,000. And the diamond is set in a system called a half-bezel. The shape of the diamond could be an old European cut.

