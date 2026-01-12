Actresses wore jewelry from major fashion houses on the red carpet at the Los Angeles film and TV event.

Jewelry on the Golden Globes red carpet. Many jewelry houses chose actresses to wear jewelry at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony, held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, honoring the best films and TV series of the year, hosted by Nikki Glaser. Messika was a must-see. The Parisian jewelry house was present with Wunmi Mosaku, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Sinners, who wore high jewelry Diamond Catcher earrings, a double-finger ring, and the Saguaro ring. Audrey Nuna, nominated for Best Original Song for her song “Golden” from the KPOP animated musical film Demon Hunters, chose high jewelry Marquise drop earrings, the Star Chaser and Divine Enigma rings, and the iconic Glam’Azone double ring. Golden Globe Awards host Nikki Glaser concluded the evening wearing a Spinal Tap hat in tribute to the late Rob Reiner, paired with Messika creations: The Divine Enigma 5-carat marquise diamond necklace, and the Toi & Moi ring set with 7-carat and 17-carat pear-shaped diamonds.



Tiffany & Co. made a strong presence, with jewelry worn by Eva Victor, Chase Sui Wonders, Ayo Edebiri, Keri Russell, Teyana Taylor, Connor Storrie, Amanda Seyfried, Emily Blunt, and Miley Cyrus. After the ceremony, the house and Amanda Seyfried celebrated Mona Fastvold’s film, The Testament of Ann Lee, with a dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Attendees also included Stacy Martin, Mona Fastvold, Adria Arjona, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Anna Kendrick, Quinta Brunson, Francois Arnaud, and True Whitaker.



Italian fashion house Garatti enlisted Gwyneth Paltrow to grace the prestigious BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actress wore 18kt white gold earrings with heart-shaped fancy green diamonds from the Fancy Collection, as well as an 18kt white gold ring with 9-carat diamonds from the Universal Collection. And on January 11, 2026, during the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, where she was nominated for Best Actress for the musical melodrama Song Sung Blue, Kate Hudson chose Garatti jewelry, cementing the house’s place among the stars of one of the season’s most anticipated red carpets.



Also in attendance at the Globals were another star, Pamela Anderson, Pandora’s global brand ambassador, and Odessa A’zion, who wore Custom Pandora on the red carpet.

