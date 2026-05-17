A jeweled table clock featuring a diamond bird that sings every afternoon at 5:00 PM. Only 25 pieces available.

Tiffany & Co. is not only famous for its jewelry, but also for objects such as lamps, silverware, and watches. Like the newest addition to the Time Objects collection: Singing Bird on a Clock. It references the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch, designed in 1965 by Jean Schlumberger, which was recently revitalized with the Blue Book 2026 high jewelry collection and a dedicated jewelry line.

This new piece combines a clock with a musical mechanism capable of reproducing a bird’s song. It is the result of two years of development with the Swiss manufacturer Reuge and will be produced in a limited edition of 25 pieces. At the top of the polished glass case enclosing the mechanism, the diamond bird perches on a nest of yellow gold rays. At the push of a button on the side of the case, the bird chirps and whistles, spins on its stand, opens and closes its beak, and flaps its wings in perfect harmony with a startlingly realistic melody.



Musical automatons are a mechanical art form born in the late 18th century. Precious, finely decorated objects, they conquered the royal courts and noble residences of Europe. Similar in many ways to the movement of a mechanical clock, the complex system that animates the automaton derives directly from that 18th-century tradition. Instead of the usual chimes of fine watchmaking, the bird releases a surprisingly natural song. The melody is formed through a system similar to a miniature organ. The mechanism releases compressed air at intervals through small pipes: the sequence defines the rhythm, while the size of the pipes determines the pitch of the notes. A complex assembly synchronizes the bird’s every movement with its song.



The time is indicated by yellow gold hands pointing to three-dimensional indexes, also in yellow gold and diamonds, applied to the front surface of the case. Each corner of the structure rests on titanium pillars with yellow gold details and brilliant-cut snow-set diamonds, creating the effect of a continuous expanse of light and reflections. Crafted from titanium, the bird’s body encloses the musical mechanism that animates its every movement. Composed of 28 parts, it includes an articulated beak and wings, along with a gorget and a crest in polished 18-karat yellow gold. The head and body sparkle with pavé diamonds, illuminated by ruby ​​eyes. In total, the creation of the case and bird required 130 hours of meticulous gem-setting. Thanks to a dedicated mechanism, the bird sings every day at 5:00 p.m., a number chosen in homage to the address of the Tiffany & Co. Landmark on Fifth Avenue in New York. With each activation, the bird plays over ten seconds of melody, which can be repeated up to eight times before the movement is wound using the dedicated tab.

Founded in 1865, Reuge is among the last artisans to preserve this unique savoir-faire and maintain the tradition of mechanical sound. Singing Bird on a Clock enhances this expertise and unites it with Tiffany & Co.’s creative heritage and unmistakable signature style, reinterpreted in a contemporary key. Like its 18th-century predecessors, Bird on a Clock stands out as a masterpiece not only of mechanics, but also of goldsmithing and gem-setting expertise.



Technical Information

Movement: Manually wound mechanical movement

Functions: Hours and minutes

Materials:

o Titanium case with yellow gold accents, set with 1,957 diamonds totaling 11.17 carats

o Titanium and 18k yellow gold bird, set with 418 diamonds totaling 1.43 carats

o 18k yellow gold indexes with diamonds

o Total diamonds: 2,375 total diamonds totaling 12.6 carats

o Musical automaton: Over 10 seconds per cycle; power reserve of 8 cycles

o Power reserve: Eight days

o Dimensions: 9.1 cm W x 12.6 cm D x 7.4 cm H

o Weight: 2 lbs / 929 g

o Limited edition of 25 pieces

o Five-year warranty

o Swiss-made

o SKU 76537755