









Pandora for the summer translates to the word sea. The Danish brand, one of the largest jewelry companies, offers a series of silver jewels intended to be combined with summer clothes and flaunted, perhaps, during a walk by the sea or at dinner. Alongside the classic silver and the equally classic enamel, this series of jewels dedicated to summer also includes pieces with baroque pearls, that is, with a more or less irregular shape (99 euros). In addition, there is a bracelet that reproduces the waves of the ocean. The Blue Waves bracelet is hand-finished 925 sterling silver and features rows of blue pavé bars and wave motifs. The adjustable closure allows you to adapt the bracelet to each wrist (69 euros).



Furthermore, among the charms proposed in the summer line, there are some with a marine subject, such as the fish with blue scales, but also colored Murano glass beads, with a central element in Pandora Rose (metal alloy with 14 rose gold plating carats) (29 euros).