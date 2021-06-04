Gold business for Gismondi 1754, a Genoese jeweler for seven generations, now listed on the Aim list of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company announces that it has concluded, in the last weeks of May, two special sales with a total value of 674,000 euros, thanks to two important tailor-made creations, which represent a distinctive value of the brand’s offer.

In detail, Gismondi 1754 has created a bracelet in gold and diamonds worth 590,000 euros, created and sold to an American private customer in Texas, and made up of 22 diamonds purchased on the market thanks to the specific skills of Massimo Gismondi in the field of gemology. . Its solid experience has allowed, in a very short time, to be able to select the precious stones requested by the customer in four different areas of the world: USA, Israel, India, Hong Kong and Belgium. The second special sale concerns a diamond ring combined with the necklace designed and sold to an English customer for a value of 84,000 euros.

The relationship of maximum loyalty and strong motivational empathy with our customers and the now recognized credibility of the manufacture of a Gismondi 1754 jewel lead to bridge any distance limit imposed by the pandemic, and ensure that sales of this caliber are born and concluded also through digital apps, with delivery of precious jewels directly to the customers’ homes. We are very honored for these special sales and for how we see the value of our brand recognized in the world.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

Gismondi 1754 has dealt with the entire supply chain of the product, offering a service that begins with the purchase and sale of the stones, passes through their setting and processing, and ends with the delivery, quickly, to the customer. All this, in the two specific cases, saw the entire process end within 14 days of the request, without ever having a contact with the customer in presence.