The Essenza collection by Gismondi 1754











Celebrated and awarded at the Couture Design Awards 2019, the Essenza collection is probably also the essence of fine jewelry interpreted by Gismondi 1754. The Genoese jewelery company, which after landing on the Aim list of Borsa Italiana is projected on the markets international, presented this collection as a flagship, which over time has increased the number of petals, to remain in this metaphor. Necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings have been enriched with colored stones, which liven up jewels that do not go unnoticed.



The collection is based, according to Gismondi 1754, “on the breakdown of the conventional composition of a classic jewel into its various components”, ie stones such as pink and blue sapphires, white and fancy diamonds, white or pink gold. The jewel was then reassembled, reduced to just the essential elements, following the creative style of Massimo Gismondi, to give life to original shapes, but without losing its classic soul. In short, jewels for a great evening or great occasions.















