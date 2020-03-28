vetrina — March 28, 2020 at 4:00 am

The anti coronavirus jewels




Jewels that are also amulets: for those who believe in luck, in bad luck, in the magical power of a pendant … Maybe also against the coronavirus

Beneficial, propitiatory and therapeutic: amulets and talismans were the first ornaments in human history. And, in fact, the belief that wearing jewels of spiritual or religious motives protects us from negative energy and favors healing also exists, with more or less intensity, always and almost in all cultures: from coral in horn shape that save against the evil, that’s typical of Mediterranean area, until the Fatima hand of Middle East, which drives away evil spirits, or the Asian lotus flower, way for enlightenment, and many others amulets you could go around the world.

Cornetto portafortuna
Rosato, cornetto portafortuna

In Italy the success of devotional objects such as rosaries, medals and Sacred hearts transformed into bijoux, a real trend is recent. Abroad, designers look above all at the Orient, at the “third eye”, at Buddha and at the chakras. All old symbols but in a modern aesthetic. Is it the symptom of a general lack of ideas, or the need for serenity in a fast-paced world? Who can say it. Meanwhile, here is gallery where to take inspiration to improve your karma. Matilde de Bounvilles




Anello Evil Eye Signet, in oro rosa, diamanti bianchi e champagne, zaffiri blu
Evil Eye Stud, orecchini in oro rosa, rubini e diamanti. Prezzo: 25.250 dollari
Pendente della collezione Evil Eye, con turchesi e perle
Anello Hypnotique della collezione Chakras
Collane della collezione Mini Chakra
Sicis, ciondolo in oro e micromosaico
pendente amuletoTorre del Greco
Sala Magia: pendente amuletoTorre del Greco (Napoli) XIX secolo. Corallo, metallo
Corno di corallo e argento, il classico amuleto napoletano
Pendente amuleto in lapislazzuli con oro giallo e topazi bianchi, sospeso da una catena d'oro di 80 centimetri
Iam by Ileana Makri, anello in metallo placcato oro rosa, zaffiri e diamanti
Alice Cicolini pendente Chattri Lotus con rubino indiano.
Dana Levy, bracciale in ottone
Buddha Mama, bracciale
Alice Cicolini orecchini The Stone Temple in quarzo rosa.
Shamballa, pendente Shiva danzante in oro con rubini, diamanti e tsavoriti
Solange Azagury-Partridge, anello Occhio cosmico con lapislazzulo, onice nera, turchese, madreperla, diamanti e rubini
Sylvie Corbelin Paris, orecchini Fascination in oro, argento, diamanti, ametista e tsavoriti. Prezzo: 9 mila euro
Sidney Evan, mano di Fatima orecchini in oro 14 carati con diamanti e rubini. Prezzo: 400 euro
Esoteric Luxory, braccialetto Luna Estrella in argento placcato oro 22 carati cononice nera, perle acqua di fiume e zirconia cubica.
Vanessa Kandiyoti, anello Chakra terzo occhio in oro ossidato con diamanti bianchi, zaffiri cabochon. Prezzo: 7500 euro
Virzi De Luca, anello in ottone smaltato. Prezzo: 170 euro
Buddha Mama, anello Mandala in argento sterling, zaffiri blu e smalto nero. Prezzo: 700 euro
