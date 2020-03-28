









Jewels that are also amulets: for those who believe in luck, in bad luck, in the magical power of a pendant … Maybe also against the coronavirus ♦

Beneficial, propitiatory and therapeutic: amulets and talismans were the first ornaments in human history. And, in fact, the belief that wearing jewels of spiritual or religious motives protects us from negative energy and favors healing also exists, with more or less intensity, always and almost in all cultures: from coral in horn shape that save against the evil, that’s typical of Mediterranean area, until the Fatima hand of Middle East, which drives away evil spirits, or the Asian lotus flower, way for enlightenment, and many others amulets you could go around the world.

In Italy the success of devotional objects such as rosaries, medals and Sacred hearts transformed into bijoux, a real trend is recent. Abroad, designers look above all at the Orient, at the “third eye”, at Buddha and at the chakras. All old symbols but in a modern aesthetic. Is it the symptom of a general lack of ideas, or the need for serenity in a fast-paced world? Who can say it. Meanwhile, here is gallery where to take inspiration to improve your karma. Matilde de Bounvilles





















