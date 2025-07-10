Picchiotti, collezione Flower indossata
Picchiotti, collezione Flower

Fine jewelry with Flower by Picchiotti

The rose-shaped brooch was one of the first jewels with a global success by Picchiotti, 60 years ago. After the first rose, other jewels on the theme have bloomed with the Flora collection, always of the highest quality. Now the Piedmontese Maison has taken inspiration from that historic debut for the Flower line, composed of diamond jewels with more abstract floral motifs. They feature a floral motif with a star silhouette in both the stud and drop earrings. The same motif is used for a cocktail ring and an asymmetric multi-strand necklace, in which the floral motif is repeated and unfolds in a cascade.

Collana, anello e orecchini della collezione Flower indosati
Necklace, ring and earrings from the Flower collection

Alongside this new entry, the Maison is keeping alive the experience of the original Rose Garden collection, also known as the Flora collection, which includes dozens of wide-ranging pieces inspired by the flower most sung by poets. The rose is handcrafted with diamonds and 18-karat white gold, both in full bloom and as a bud. The roses are recreated with precision and great attention to detail: the petals curl and overlap like wild roses on the plant. High jewelry that has a naturalistic effect, thanks to the artisanal ability of the flower processing, which is repeated in brooches, earrings and necklaces, which combine diamonds with colored gems.
Anello con diamanti per 2,35 carati
2.35 carat diamond ring

Collana asimmetrica con diamanti per 7,10 carati
7.10 carat asymmetric diamond necklace
Orecchini con diamanti per 6,71 carati
6.71 carat diamond earrings

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana De Liguoro
Previous Story

Fashion and fantasy with De Liguoro

Latest from alta gioielleria

Crivelli, collana con diamante centrale di 22 carati, smeraldi a goccia per 9 carati, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Crivelli High Jewelry

Jewelry as a philosophy of life and demonstration of artisanal virtuosity: Crivelli, a historic brand from

Anello con importante diamante fancy intense yellow

Extraordinary Bomare

The extraordinary stones byBomare, brand founded in Geneva by Marc Boghossian ♦ ︎ Before Boghossian was