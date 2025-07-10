The rose-shaped brooch was one of the first jewels with a global success by Picchiotti, 60 years ago. After the first rose, other jewels on the theme have bloomed with the Flora collection, always of the highest quality. Now the Piedmontese Maison has taken inspiration from that historic debut for the Flower line, composed of diamond jewels with more abstract floral motifs. They feature a floral motif with a star silhouette in both the stud and drop earrings. The same motif is used for a cocktail ring and an asymmetric multi-strand necklace, in which the floral motif is repeated and unfolds in a cascade.



Alongside this new entry, the Maison is keeping alive the experience of the original Rose Garden collection, also known as the Flora collection, which includes dozens of wide-ranging pieces inspired by the flower most sung by poets. The rose is handcrafted with diamonds and 18-karat white gold, both in full bloom and as a bud. The roses are recreated with precision and great attention to detail: the petals curl and overlap like wild roses on the plant. High jewelry that has a naturalistic effect, thanks to the artisanal ability of the flower processing, which is repeated in brooches, earrings and necklaces, which combine diamonds with colored gems.

