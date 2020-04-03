The jewelry by Mindi Mond











Mindi Mond describes herself as a devoted wife and mother and a dedicated board member of the Thanc Foundation (Thyroid, Head and Neck Cancer). But she is better known, however, as the founder and designer of the Maison that bears her name. He lives and works in New York, but his jewels seem more inspired by the ancient (and also modern) Art Deco. In fact, Mondi says that his mother was a collector of vintage jewelry, including those from the Victorian and Edwardian era.



A passion that reverberates on the collections that the designer offers: for example, jewels can be made with elements of ancient rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets or watches dismantled and adapted according to the taste of Mindi. But not only of course. They are classy jewels, in 18 or 14 carat gold, but also silver, diamonds, and sometimes colored stones, such as rubellite. Diamonds are the most used stone by the designer, in particular with different cuts mounted on the same jewel.

















