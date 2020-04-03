vetrina — April 3, 2020 at 5:00 am

The jewelry by Mindi Mond




Mindi Mond describes herself as a devoted wife and mother and a dedicated board member of the Thanc Foundation (Thyroid, Head and Neck Cancer). But she is better known, however, as the founder and designer of the Maison that bears her name. He lives and works in New York, but his jewels seem more inspired by the ancient (and also modern) Art Deco. In fact, Mondi says that his mother was a collector of vintage jewelry, including those from the Victorian and Edwardian era.

Anello con diamanti e rubellite
Anello con diamanti e rubellite

A passion that reverberates on the collections that the designer offers: for example, jewels can be made with elements of ancient rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets or watches dismantled and adapted according to the taste of Mindi. But not only of course. They are classy jewels, in 18 or 14 carat gold, but also silver, diamonds, and sometimes colored stones, such as rubellite. Diamonds are the most used stone by the designer, in particular with different cuts mounted on the same jewel.
Anello in oro giallo e cluster di diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e cluster di diamanti

Collana in oro 14 carati e diamanti
Collana in oro 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti e rubellite
Orecchini con diamanti e rubellite
Orecchini pendenti con diamanti
Orecchini pendenti con diamanti
Orecchini pendenti in oro annerito e diamanti
Orecchini pendenti in oro annerito e diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti, onice e rubellite
Orecchini con diamanti, onice e rubellite

Collana in oro, argento e diamanti
Collana in oro, argento e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *