









Soft shapes, lightness, sensuality: characteristics that can be referred to a woman and at the same time to the Ribbon collection designed by Fawaz Gruosi. The Maison founded by one of the most creative veterans of high jewelery, now based in London and a laboratory in Geneva, presents a collection that brings together aesthetics and goldsmith virtuosity.



Inspiration comes anywhere, anytime. Usually, when I least expect it. I was in a restaurant and was fascinated by the elegance of a ribbon that enchantingly wrapped my napkin. I immediately thought of a jewel.

Fawaz Gruosi

The central theme of the Ribbon collection translates into jewels with the delicately curved ends of a ribbon meeting, while one end sinuously surmounts the other. The collection includes two earrings and five rings that all play on this motif, with a mix of gold and precious stones. As in the case of the earrings, with one end that hugs the ear and the other that touches the cheek: they are available in white or pink gold, with 190 brilliant-cut white diamonds grouped on the edges and sprinkled here and there on the folds of the ribbon to accentuate the contours of the shape. The clips are engraved with the House’s signature, the initial F on the earring for the right lobe and the letter G for the left one.The rings are available in white and rose gold and studded with diamonds, emeralds and rubies in a variety of combinations. Two rings are made of white gold or rose gold with diamonds set on the edges and sprinkled on the folds. Two other variants feature a diamond pavé, with the edges studded with 153 brilliant-cut white diamonds, which gradually blend along the curves with 279 brilliant-cut rubies or 279 brilliant-cut emeralds.