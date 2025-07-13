Choker della collezione Les Pétales di Mikimoto
Flowers are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for jewelers. The new fine jewelry collection from Mikimoto, a brand associated with the birth of cultured pearls, is called Les Pétales. The jewelry, as the name suggests, uses the shape of flowers to replicate exquisitely beautiful pieces. The Maison is Japanese, and in the Land of the Rising Sun, the passion for blooms is legendary. The jewelry is naturally crafted with extensive use of Akoya and white South Sea cultured pearls, with inserts of pink conch pearls.

But not only that, diamonds and gemstones such as morganite, garnet, rubellite, and sapphire also appear alongside the pearls. The delicate curves of the petals, simulating their natural appearance, are paved with diamonds and bloom on earrings and brooches. The collection includes large rings, nine-strand pearl chokers, earrings, bracelets, and even a tiara.
