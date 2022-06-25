









How to wear two fingers ring: they are fashionable, they are beautiful, they are showy. But the contraindication is … ♦ ︎

A ring for two fingers. It seems a bit like those commercial offers in supermarkets: buy one and get two. But is not so. The rings that you wear on two fingers (and in some cases three) are very fashionable and are not always cheap, even if there are models within reach of any pocket (or handbag). In fact there are many jewelry shops that have decided to add two fingers rings to their price list: on this page you will find an overview.



But how are two-finger rings worn? It depends. If they are very simple they can easily be put on your fingers even during the day. Maybe they will raise a bit of curiosity in your colleagues at work, but they will not seem exaggerated. If, however, you opt for very elaborate rings, perhaps with colored stones, or if the jewel is particularly precious, it is better to wear it on important evenings. A party, a cocktail, a happy hour, a theater, a disco: they are all occasions to show off a multiple ring. On the contrary, it is not a good idea to show off rings that are too conspicuous in the office: they could arouse the envy of your colleagues, or suggest the idea that your salary is too high. This scruple does not apply, however, if you work in a very creative environment: advertising, fashion and, perhaps, jewelry.

The rings that cover two fingers, when they are very large and rich, are also very delicate: the possibility of pinning the ring in the fabric, or bumping it against a surface that can scratch or deform it is greater. Who chooses to wear a ring that covers two fingers, in short, must also double the attention.

How to clean a double ring? In the same way as the others: lukewarm water, a drop of liquid soap, a soft toothbrush.