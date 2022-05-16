









A natural heart for Opsobjects. The brand of the Italian group Diffusione Orologi continually renews its offer of bijoux at a super affordable price. As is the case with the line called Natural Heart, which predictably features bracelets and necklaces with heart-shaped charms. The bracelets (price: 26 euros) consist of a thin polished steel chain with yellow gold PVD treatment to which are added a series of small sphere-shaped stones. The spheres are offered in black or in a white version, interspersed with a yellow gold-colored steel sphere in three points of the bracelet.



The pendant of the bracelet follows the same style, with the heart in enamel, white or black. As well as the necklaces (price: 29 euros), consisting of a polished steel chain with PVD treatment that ends with the heart-shaped pendant, in the white or black enamel version.