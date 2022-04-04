









A rainbow can be defined simply as a meteorological phenomenon caused by the reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in the water droplets in the atmosphere, which causes the appearance of a spectrum of light in the sky in the shape of a multicolored circular arc. But it would be an understatement. Because the rainbow has always also been a symbol, an event that has fueled mythology and fairy tales. In the mythology of ancient Northern Europe, the Bifröst rainbow becomes a bridge connecting the world of men with that of the gods. Or there is Cuchavira, god of the rainbow for the Muisca culture (now Colombia). At the end of a rainbow, Nordic myths still tell, there is the secret hiding place of an Irish elf with a pot of gold.



All this premise serves to introduce a simple Rainbow collection of the Tuscan brand. The collection consists of rings and earrings made of rhodium silver, with the addition of white or colored cubic zirconia. The price does not reach 50 euros, a miracle of the rainbow.