









A challenge in the home of the great French Maison: it is that of Marco Bicego, a Venetian brand of fine jewelry, but which has recently expanded its offer to include high jewelery. Now Bicego has opened a flagship store in Paris, at 179 Boulevard Saint Germain, the main street of the Latin Quarter, near the Lutetia hotel, one of the best known in the area. The store is part of a historic building, with brass elements that reflect the burin technique of the gold surface of the jewels, typical of the brand.



The setting takes up the concept of the brand’s other single-brand stores, with the brown of the plaster combined with the oak wood of the boiserie. Extra clear glass and brushed brass metal come together to create showcases and displays, and the natural tones of the environment further echo the characteristic palette of Marco Bicego.

This global showcase is a big step forward in our brand growth strategy. We wanted to create a refined and luxurious environment in which to offer local and international customers the experience of appreciating Made in Italy creativity and craftsmanship, accompanying them to discover the brand and collections. Digital gives us the unique opportunity to approach a very broad audience, but the physical experience with the product remains crucial, especially in our industry.

Marco Bicego

The opening of the Paris flagship represents another stage in the geography of the brand’s international development, after the inaugurations of Beijing in China (2020) and Baden-Baden in Germany (2021). In Paris Marco Bicego is already present in the most important department stores of Printemps and La Samaritaine.