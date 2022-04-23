









There is not only high jewelery, such as the necklace worn in the Bridgerton tv series, which is set in England during the Regency period, among the most interesting novelties of Yoko London. At the recent Haute Jewels Geneva the Maison also showed the new Eclipse collection, consisting of contemporary-style hoop earrings and easy-to-wear stackable rings.

Pearls, which are the characteristic element of Yoko London, in this case are used in small sizes of 3-3.5 millimeters, so that they are able to enrich rings in white or yellow gold, alternating with brilliant-cut diamonds. Furthermore, freshwater pearls are offered in the classic white pearly white color, or in a pink version. The rings, like the earrings, are of two volumes, with one or two rounds of pearls.











