Pearls in Eclipse with Yoko London




There is not only high jewelery, such as the necklace worn in the Bridgerton tv series, which is set in England during the Regency period, among the most interesting novelties of Yoko London. At the recent Haute Jewels Geneva the Maison also showed the new Eclipse collection, consisting of contemporary-style hoop earrings and easy-to-wear stackable rings.

Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti e perle
Pearls, which are the characteristic element of Yoko London, in this case are used in small sizes of 3-3.5 millimeters, so that they are able to enrich rings in white or yellow gold, alternating with brilliant-cut diamonds. Furthermore, freshwater pearls are offered in the classic white pearly white color, or in a pink version. The rings, like the earrings, are of two volumes, with one or two rounds of pearls.

Anello in oro giallo, perle di acqua dolce e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo, perle di acqua dolce rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco, perle di acqua dolce
Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo e perle
Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo, diamanti e perle rosa
Orecchini a cerchio in oro bianco, diamanti e perle rosa
Collana di Yoko London in oro bianco, perle e diamanti indossata nella serie «Bridgerton». Copyright: gioiellis.com
