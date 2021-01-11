The bees of Misis











Bees, the best side of nature: industrious, ingenious, useful. And also are interesting from an aesthetic point of view: the Italian Maison Misis dedicates its latest collection to bees. The geometry of the hives, with the classic hexagons, and the tapered shape of the insect that produces the honey are interpreted in 925 silver in natural or golden color and enamels, with a sprinkling of cubic zirconia. Earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces play on the theme and turn into a rather large collection.



Misis is a company in the goldsmith district of Vicenza (Italy), born from the initiative of Bruno Piaserico and the creativity of his wife Maria Ester. Over time, silver processing has left the classic and somewhat tired forms of jewelry on the ground to take off in the world of fantasy, with very creative jewels. Misis, has reached the second generation and is managed by Alberto Piaserico, son of the founder, produces many new collections every year, always inspired by nature and its various facets with the use of precious stones, iridescent enamels, silver and gold. The idea is to use silver, considered less precious than gold, to create high quality jewelry.

















