ANELLI, Argento, vetrina — January 11, 2021 at 4:23 am

The bees of Misis




Bees, the best side of nature: industrious, ingenious, useful. And also are interesting from an aesthetic point of view: the Italian Maison Misis dedicates its latest collection to bees. The geometry of the hives, with the classic hexagons, and the tapered shape of the insect that produces the honey are interpreted in 925 silver in natural or golden color and enamels, with a sprinkling of cubic zirconia. Earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces play on the theme and turn into a rather large collection.

Orecchini in argento placcato oro 18 carati, con cubic zirconia e smalto verde
Orecchini in argento placcato oro 18 carati, con cubic zirconia e smalto verde

Misis is a company in the goldsmith district of Vicenza (Italy), born from the initiative of Bruno Piaserico and the creativity of his wife Maria Ester. Over time, silver processing has left the classic and somewhat tired forms of jewelry on the ground to take off in the world of fantasy, with very creative jewels. Misis, has reached the second generation and is managed by Alberto Piaserico, son of the founder, produces many new collections every year, always inspired by nature and its various facets with the use of precious stones, iridescent enamels, silver and gold. The idea is to use silver, considered less precious than gold, to create high quality jewelry.
Misis, orecchini in argento placcato oro, cubic zirconia e smalto nero
Misis, orecchini in argento placcato oro, cubic zirconia e smalto nero

Collana in argento rodiato, cubic zirconia e smalto nero
Collana in argento rodiato, cubic zirconia e smalto nero
Bracciale in argento rodiato, cubic zirconia e smalto blu
Bracciale in argento rodiato, cubic zirconia e smalto blu
Orecchini in argento rodiato, cubic zirconia e smalto nero
Orecchini in argento rodiato, cubic zirconia e smalto nero
Orecchini in argento placcato oro , cubic zirconia e smalto nero
Orecchini in argento placcato oro, cubic zirconia e smalto nero

Anello in argento placcato oro , cubic zirconia e smalto nero
Anello in argento placcato oro , cubic zirconia e smalto nero







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *