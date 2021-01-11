The legacy of Adina Reyter











All thanks to great-grandmother: the Adina Reyter brand in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, has conquered a place among the favorite jewelers of women, and not just Hollywood stars, even its first client is called Demi Moore. Founded in 2001, the Maison Adina Reyter was born after the designer worked in the world of advertising and fashion. But it is the teaching of the family clothing company that has been the fuel for her business.



As the founder of the jewelry brand tells, the story of the family begins with the great-grandmother, who immigrated to the United States without knowing the English language, but despite this, she was able to create a clothing company, then carried on by her sons. The story of those immigrants was part of Adina’s childhood, who as a young girl worked in the family business as a designer, in charge of sales, packaging and shipping. The AR brand is based on the idea of offering jewels at reasonable prices, so that women can shop for themselves and use every day, always for years to come. But quality jewelry that can be worn in any situation.

















