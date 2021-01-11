Joana Salazar’s experiences

ANELLI, Orecchini, vetrina — January 11, 2021 at 4:30 am

From Brazil with color. Like many other colleagues of her, Joana Salazar loves composing her jewels using colored gems, many of which are extracted in the South American country: large tourmalines, but also coral and diamonds, sapphires and emeralds. In addition, the Sao Paulo-based designer is very attentive to the compositional balance of the jewel. An attention that comes from her studies in Italy. For her education, in fact, she Joana Salazar moved to Milan, the fashion capital of Italy, where she graduated in Product Design at the Milan Polytechnic.

Orecchini con tormalina Paraiba e diamanti
Then, she continued her studies by studying gemology. But, unlike most of her colleagues, she didn’t go to New York. The designer chose to study gemology at the Gemological Institute of America in Mumbai, India. The Asian country, in fact, is one of the largest transformers of precious stones and offers an experience that is not only theoretical, but closer to practice. In short, she has a passion for travel, as well as for jewelry that she has loved since she was a child, over the years she has cultivated a vast international experience, which allows her a broad vision and a global aesthetic to her jewelry production.
Orecchini della collezione Spike in oro rosa, diamanti brown e perle di acqua dolce
Anello First Vintage in oro rosa, corallo rosa, zaffiri blu e diamanti
Anello Lotus Duplo
Orecchini in oro rosa, corallo rosa, tormalina, zaffiri blu e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa, tormaline rosa e rodio nero
Orecchini in oro rosa, diamanti, smeraldi, e un rubino
