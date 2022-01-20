, COLLANE, Pandora, vetrina — January 20, 2022 at 4:30 am

Safe love with Pandora locks




New hearts for safe loves. Indeed, super safe, protected by a padlock. Pandora has decided to reserve for Valentine’s Day a series of jewels in the typical style of the Danish brand, which have a padlock next to the heart. But not only that: there is also a key that offers the partner the symbolic possibility of opening access to their feelings. In short, the new design interprets the padlock symbol as a token of eternal love: whoever closes the padlock can give the key to the person they love. The jewelry is available in 925 sterling silver, a special 14-karat gold-plated metal alloy or a 14-karat rose gold-plated alloy. The padlock thus becomes a combination of a charm, a pendant and a clip: it accompanies both bracelets and necklaces, but the Valentine’s Day line also includes rings and earrings with the classic heart.

Bracciali in argento Pandora con lucchetto
Bracciali in argento Pandora con lucchetto

The new divisible charm, Padlock and Key of Love Pendant, emphasizes the bond of relationships and represents the gesture of capturing the precious memories of moments of love so that we can bring them close to our heart forever.
Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora

Collane con lucchetto e chiave
Collane con lucchetto e chiave
Bracciali in argento con cuore e lucchetto
Bracciali in argento con cuore e lucchetto
Anelli in argento con placcatura oro rosa 14 carati
Anelli in argento con placcatura oro rosa 14 carati
Bracciali in argento con placcatura oro rosa 14 carati
Bracciali in argento con placcatura oro rosa 14 carati
Orecchini della collezione primavera estate 2022
Orecchini della collezione primavera estate 2022

Collane con cuore
Collane con cuore







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *