









New hearts for safe loves. Indeed, super safe, protected by a padlock. Pandora has decided to reserve for Valentine’s Day a series of jewels in the typical style of the Danish brand, which have a padlock next to the heart. But not only that: there is also a key that offers the partner the symbolic possibility of opening access to their feelings. In short, the new design interprets the padlock symbol as a token of eternal love: whoever closes the padlock can give the key to the person they love. The jewelry is available in 925 sterling silver, a special 14-karat gold-plated metal alloy or a 14-karat rose gold-plated alloy. The padlock thus becomes a combination of a charm, a pendant and a clip: it accompanies both bracelets and necklaces, but the Valentine’s Day line also includes rings and earrings with the classic heart.

