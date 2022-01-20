New hearts for safe loves. Indeed, super safe, protected by a padlock. Pandora has decided to reserve for Valentine’s Day a series of jewels in the typical style of the Danish brand, which have a padlock next to the heart. But not only that: there is also a key that offers the partner the symbolic possibility of opening access to their feelings. In short, the new design interprets the padlock symbol as a token of eternal love: whoever closes the padlock can give the key to the person they love. The jewelry is available in 925 sterling silver, a special 14-karat gold-plated metal alloy or a 14-karat rose gold-plated alloy. The padlock thus becomes a combination of a charm, a pendant and a clip: it accompanies both bracelets and necklaces, but the Valentine’s Day line also includes rings and earrings with the classic heart.
The new divisible charm, Padlock and Key of Love Pendant, emphasizes the bond of relationships and represents the gesture of capturing the precious memories of moments of love so that we can bring them close to our heart forever.
Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora