An affordable jewelry line designed to express gratitude to schoolteachers.

Jewelry for those who go to school. For teaching. Marlù offers a commendable collection dedicated to teachers. The new line is called Knoted To My Heart. Teachers are people who enter the classroom every day with passion, accompanying the little ones on their journey of growth and encouraging them to believe in their dreams. This jewelry collection is a symbolic end-of-school-year gift. The line includes a bracelet, a keychain, and matching charms, creations designed to express gratitude and affection.



The bracelet and keychain are composed of a sequence of engraved discs. Read together, the messages spell out the phrases: Thank You, Inspiring, Wonderful, Amazing, Best Teacher, a tribute to the teachers’ daily commitment. The bracelet is available in sizes S and M, adjustable with practical adjustment knobs. The collection is completed by two charms: one with the word “Maestra” and the translation “teacher” on the back, or the word “Thank you Teacher,” accompanied on the other side by a tree of life decorated with hearts and colorful hands, a symbol of growth, care, and sharing. The price of the jewelry is symbolic: just a few euros.

