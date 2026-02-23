Steel necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets, also available with a gold PVD finish, from the Bros Manifatture brand.

The Brosway Aura collection is a line of stainless steel jewelry in a natural color or gold finish. This ultra-affordable jewelry brand is characterized by its clean, rounded geometric shapes and the use of steel, a hypoallergenic material, also available with a precious gold PVD finish. The collection’s name alludes to the concept of a personal aura, a field of energy and light (for those who believe in it) that surrounds each individual. This idea translates into perfect circles, clean lines, and metallic reflections for the jewelry in the Aura collection.



Perhaps one of the most striking pieces is the necklace, featuring a circular pendant that, regardless of its supposed symbolic meaning, is designed to rest on the décolleté, becoming a point of light. The thin chain is made of hypoallergenic steel, ensuring comfort and durability, while the pendant design makes it suitable for both daytime looks, paired with a shirt or a simple top, and evening wear. The collection also includes rings, earrings, and bracelets.

