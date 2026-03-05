Orecchini di The Nash
Orecchini di The Nash

The Nash Stud Earrings

Nilufar Addati’s jewelry brand presents a series of stud earrings in silver and synthetic stones.

Nilufar Addati, whose father is Neapolitan and whose mother is Iranian, became famous for her appearances on television programs, but also launched the jewelry brand The Nesh. Now, the former “Uomini e Donne” contestant presents a series of earrings with the most classic of designs. These 14 pairs of earrings in different sizes and colors, grouped under the name “The Stud,” which explains their shape. They feature a minimalist design: a metal crimp and a stone.

Le pietre di laboratorio utilizzate per gli orecchini
Lab-made stones used for earrings

More specifically, they are made of natural silver or 14-karat gold-plated with the addition of lab-grown, man-made stones. The stones reproduce the colors of natural gems: white diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and so on. They also come in different sizes and cuts: round, oval, and rectangular. They also have the particularity of being cheap, as is the style of The Nash.
Orecchini con pietra rettangolare azzurra
Earrings with a blue rectangular stone

Orecchini con pietra ovale rossa
Earrings with a red oval stone
Orecchini a lobo con pietra incolore
Stud earrings with a colorless stone

Red

