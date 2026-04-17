Spring’s new additions from the influencer’s jewelry brand.

Vfs, the new name for the brand founded by Valentina Ferragni, presents a collection of charms and three new chains in different styles. The charm collection features two pastel pink and pastel green cherries in a pop-style Uali, the name of the jewelry brand’s flagship product and symbol, and the nickname the designer has been known by since childhood by close friends and family. One of the charms depicts a chili pepper, with a crystal at the top, while the Cute & Sexy charm epitomizes the brand’s identity. Other charms depict a teddy bear and a rocking horse, a pearl-clad angel, and a cowboy boot.



The three new gold-tone metal chains highlight the essential minimalism of the simple link, the modernity of the model with an exposed front hook, and the asymmetrical design with differentiated sides.

