Jennifer Lopez gets married with Pasquale Bruni jewels




There is no wedding without jewelry. And there is no star of the show without rings, earrings or necklaces. That said, Pasquale Bruni announces a special wedding, the one with Jennifer Lopez. Or, more precisely, with Marry Me, a romantic film produced by Universal Pictures starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. It is no coincidence that the launch of the film also coincides with the period in which Valentine’s Day is celebrated.

The jewels of the Piedmontese Maison are worn, in the film, by Kat Valdez alias Jennifer Lopez. Among the Pasquale Bruni jewels featured in the film, those from the Giardini Segreti collection stand out, born from the creativity of the designer Eugenia Bruni, with a leaf that becomes a flower and a butterfly. Other jewels used are instead part of the Aleluiá collection.
The jewels are worn by Jennifer Lopez on several occasions in the story, in which she plays the musical superstar Kat Valdez, while Owen Wilson is the math teacher Charlie Gilbert: the two, total strangers, decide to get married without even knowing each other. In short, two different people who are looking for something true in a world where the value is based on the number of followers on social networks. But love, for now, remains even stronger.

