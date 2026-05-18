Girocollo in acciaio placcato oro giallo con boules di colore rosa, medaglie martellate placcate oro giallo e pietre naturali di colore purple
Girocollo in acciaio placcato oro giallo con boules di colore rosa, medaglie martellate placcate oro giallo e pietre naturali di colore purple

Luminosa Jewelry by Boccadamo

A line of affordable necklaces and bracelets in gold-plated steel with colorful stone beads.

New offerings from Boccadamo, an Italian affordable jewelry brand. Luminosa, in a gypsy style, features beads and colorful natural stones combined with yellow gold-colored elements, both as spacers and coin-shaped pendants. Bracelets and necklaces feature shades of pink, purple, and blue, creating lightweight pieces that can be mixed and matched, choosing between single- or multi-strand versions.

Bracciale azzurro e argento a due fili con pietre naturali
Blue and silver double-strand bracelet with natural stones

For example, the yellow gold-plated steel choker with aquamarine beads features yellow gold-plated hammered medallions and blue natural stones, while a double-strand yellow gold-plated steel bracelet features pink beads and rose gold-plated beads, with an adjustable length from 39 to 44.5 centimeters.
Bracciale bianco e nero filo singolo con pietre naturali
Black and white single-strand bracelet with natural stones

Collana azzurra filo singolo con pendenti a moneta
Blue single-strand necklace with coin pendants
Bracciale rosa e oro a due fili con pietre naturali
Rose gold and double-strand bracelet with natural stones

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