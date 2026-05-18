A line of affordable necklaces and bracelets in gold-plated steel with colorful stone beads.

New offerings from Boccadamo, an Italian affordable jewelry brand. Luminosa, in a gypsy style, features beads and colorful natural stones combined with yellow gold-colored elements, both as spacers and coin-shaped pendants. Bracelets and necklaces feature shades of pink, purple, and blue, creating lightweight pieces that can be mixed and matched, choosing between single- or multi-strand versions.



For example, the yellow gold-plated steel choker with aquamarine beads features yellow gold-plated hammered medallions and blue natural stones, while a double-strand yellow gold-plated steel bracelet features pink beads and rose gold-plated beads, with an adjustable length from 39 to 44.5 centimeters.

