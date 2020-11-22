ANELLI, vetrina — November 22, 2020 at 4:00 am

Robinson Pelham, the brand that pleases those who like it




Robinson Pelham’s jewels, the brand that the Middleton family also likes ♦

The British royal family, but also their additional relatives, are always in the spotlight. Years ago, the marriage of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, to the wealthy James Matthews was also no exception. In addition to the dress, attention was focused on the jewels worn by Kate’s sister, wife of Prince William. Pippa wore drop-shaped diamond earrings, signed Robinson Pelham.

Anello Asteroid in oro giallo con zaffiri gialli e diamanti
Anello Asteroid in oro giallo con zaffiri gialli e diamanti

We have already told of Pippa Middleton engagement ring (here): it was created  by the London-based Maison Robinson Pelham too. It is a jewelry store that is located in the Chelsea District and has 19 years of experience behind them. For the first ten years produced only jewelry custom, then it widened the coverage of the ready-to-wear collections. The style is modern, not at all linked to the classic forms of English jewelery.
Anello Vault con pietra di luna bianca da 8,17 carati su un letto di diamanti
Anello Vault con pietra di luna bianca da 8,17 carati su un letto di diamanti

The proposals include three lines: Oxygen for jewelry “made with courage,” Evoke includes elegant pieces and with a strong personality, while Couture remains the scope of bespoke jewelery. The Robinson Pelham founders were Vanessa Chilton, who studied jewelery at Central St Martins Art College, Zoe Benyon, expert gemologist, and Kate Pelham Burn, which focuses on the commercial side. The company, in short, offers jewelry that probably would not be much appreciated at Buckingham Palace, but can like those who want to wear something more modern and personal than the classic jewelry. If you want to emulate the Middleton sisters you can go to visit it. Rudy Serra
Pippa Middleton con gli orecchini di Robinson Pelham
Pippa Middleton con gli orecchini di Robinson Pelham

Bracciale Rainmbow in oro giallo, zaffiri e tsavoriti
Bracciale Rainmbow in oro giallo, zaffiri e tsavoriti

Orecchino a cerchio con zaffiri arcobaleno e tsavoriti su oro giallo 14 carati
Orecchino a cerchio con zaffiri arcobaleno e tsavoriti su oro giallo 14 carati
Orecchini con tormalina verde e diamanti su oro giallo
Orecchini con tormalina verde e diamanti su oro giallo
Orecchino Moonraker in oro giallo 18 carati, tsavoriti e zaffiri
Orecchino Moonraker in oro giallo 18 carati, tsavoriti e zaffiri
Orecchino Lips in oro giallo 14 carati e oro rosa
Orecchino Lips in oro giallo 14 carati e oro rosa

Collana Arcadia formata da perle di vetro su catena in oro giallo 9 carati. Costa circa mille sterline
Collana Arcadia formata da perle di vetro su catena in oro giallo 9 carati. Costa circa mille sterline

Pippa Middleton con anello
Pippa Middleton con anello di Robinson Pelham







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *