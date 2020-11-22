Robinson Pelham, the brand that pleases those who like it











Robinson Pelham’s jewels, the brand that the Middleton family also likes ♦

The British royal family, but also their additional relatives, are always in the spotlight. Years ago, the marriage of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, to the wealthy James Matthews was also no exception. In addition to the dress, attention was focused on the jewels worn by Kate’s sister, wife of Prince William. Pippa wore drop-shaped diamond earrings, signed Robinson Pelham.



We have already told of Pippa Middleton engagement ring (here): it was created by the London-based Maison Robinson Pelham too. It is a jewelry store that is located in the Chelsea District and has 19 years of experience behind them. For the first ten years produced only jewelry custom, then it widened the coverage of the ready-to-wear collections. The style is modern, not at all linked to the classic forms of English jewelery.



The proposals include three lines: Oxygen for jewelry “made with courage,” Evoke includes elegant pieces and with a strong personality, while Couture remains the scope of bespoke jewelery. The Robinson Pelham founders were Vanessa Chilton, who studied jewelery at Central St Martins Art College, Zoe Benyon, expert gemologist, and Kate Pelham Burn, which focuses on the commercial side. The company, in short, offers jewelry that probably would not be much appreciated at Buckingham Palace, but can like those who want to wear something more modern and personal than the classic jewelry. If you want to emulate the Middleton sisters you can go to visit it. Rudy Serra





















