The jewelry brand’s UniQue collection features raw stones of many shades.

With the UniQue collection, jewelry brand 12PM opens a new chapter in its creative journey. The romantic story of Amina and Karbo, the inspiration behind 12PM’s collections, remains intact, even though it’s likely overlooked by many buyers of founder Michela Trento’s creations. In any case, the UniQue collection places the stones at the center, the true protagonists, complemented by bronze and palladium.



The jewelry features dendric agate crisscrossed with inclusions reminiscent of thin branches, Spiny Oyster turquoise with warm, vibrant streaks, raw malachite, massive emerald (the rough portion of the gem closest to the parent rock), garnet, and black tourmaline. The stones are juxtaposed, combined, and allowed to interact to create ever-changing compositions. The new jewels, 12PM reports, are an expansion of the collection entitled Mi scorri dentro, maintaining its inspiration from nature and further developing its relationship with the body.

