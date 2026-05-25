Summer raindrops and a seaside atmosphere are the inspiration for Pandora jewelry for summer 2026.

New Pandora jewelry for summer. Interestingly, Pandora Essence is a collection inspired not by the sun, but by summer rain. It includes 22 pieces, including rings, bangles, and hoop earrings, featuring hand-set asymmetrical stone drops. More generally, the jewelry is inspired by nature and features a two-tone design in 925 sterling silver with a gold finish. These pieces use the flush-setting technique, in which the stone is inserted into a recess carved into the metal, resulting in a flush fit with the surface of the piece. The idea is to evoke summer raindrops. The stones are cubic zirconia crystals.



More new additions are being introduced in the Pandora Moments line. In this case, the inspiration is the sea, a classic for summer jewelry. There are charms designed for sunny days with enamel and Murano glass details, along with stud earrings inspired by the light of the sunset. The collection is crafted in 925 sterling silver or, alternatively, in Pandora’s gold-finished metal blend. Finally, the tennis bracelets and necklaces of the Pandora Timeless collection are reinvented in rainbow hues, as are the new elegant rings.

