The Lito variants











Geometry and nature, between past and future, here are the jewels of Greek Lito ♦

The full name, for those who speak the Greek language, looks like a tongue twister: Lito Karakostanoglou. This is why the designer has called his creation just as simply Lito. In Athens, where she was born, in 1999 he opened a bridge to the world, with a design that navigates through simple, geometric shapes, but also with lines that take in loan naturalistic forms, like the one that offers an endless variation of eyes, of ‘hive beetle, Peacock. In short, a way to bring the future to the past, for example, Art Nouveau and Art Deco, through design.



Before founding his brand, Lito studied at the Ecole Nationale des Beaux-Arts in Paris and technical drawing at the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de La Bijouterie, Joaillerie et Orfèvrerie, to which is added an MBA in Boston. Her unique pieces have become collectibles and have been used for fashion shows from Kenzo and Jean Paul Gaultier couture and ready-to-wear collections. Giulia Netrese


























