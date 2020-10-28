The Lito variants

ANELLI, vetrina — October 28, 2020 at 4:30 am

Geometry and nature, between past and future, here are the jewels of Greek Lito ♦

The full name, for those who speak the Greek language, looks like a tongue twister: Lito Karakostanoglou. This is why the designer has called his creation just as simply Lito. In Athens, where she was born, in 1999 he opened a bridge to the world, with a design that navigates through simple, geometric shapes, but also with lines that take in loan naturalistic forms, like the one that offers an endless variation of eyes, of ‘hive beetle, Peacock. In short, a way to bring the future to the past, for example, Art Nouveau and Art Deco, through design.

Pendente Grand Blue in oro giallo 14 carati con grande occhio smaltato blu e diamanti bianchi
Before founding his brand, Lito studied at the Ecole Nationale des Beaux-Arts in Paris and technical drawing at the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de La Bijouterie, Joaillerie et Orfèvrerie, to which is added an MBA in Boston. Her unique pieces have become collectibles and have been used for fashion shows from Kenzo and Jean Paul Gaultier couture and ready-to-wear collections. Giulia Netrese

Anello Petit rose in oro giallo 14 carati con piccolo occhio smaltato rosa
Orecchini Rose coeur in oro giallo 14 carati con occhio smaltato rosa e diamanti
Orecchini Egyptian Petit Mauve in oro rosa 14 carati con occhi smaltato viola e diamanti bianchi e neri
Collana Apollo in oro rosa con occhio in ambra e diamanti bianchi
Bracciale Petit rose in oro giallo 14 carati con occhio smaltato rosa
Bracciale Isla in oro giallo 14 carati e scarabei con labradoriti e diamanti bianchi
Anello Luna in oro giallo 14 carati e scarabeo con labradoriti e diamanti bianchi







