Hand-painted Chantecler earrings

Chantecler presents earrings created in collaboration with painter Roberto di Alicudi.

Maison Chantecler presents another piece of jewelry in collaboration with Neapolitan painter Roberto Longo, aka Contessa SchifaNoja di Alicudi or simply Roberto di Alicudi. In May, the brand presented a brooch crafted from oval glass depicting a blue lizard, a legendary creature from the Faraglioni rocks off Capri. Now it’s the turn of the earrings. The painter uses the Sicilian Pincisanti oil-on-glass technique, originating in Roman times, with the glass painted backwards, starting with the foreground details and continuing with the backgrounds.

Back of the earrings

The first Alicudi earrings, crafted from titanium and rose gold, are framed by two hand-painted round glass elements. The details of the painting are enhanced by the transparency of the glass, which gives the painting its luminosity, and by the baroque titanium and rose gold frame, which combines lightness and intensity. Through its collaboration with Roberto di Alicudi, Chantecler once again reaffirms its commitment to portraying Capri not just as a place, but as a state of mind, a wearable vision. A unique artistic language that blends the elegance of jewelry with the lightness of fairytales and the depth of myth.
Chantecler Alicudi earrings in titanium and rose gold with two hand-painted round glass elements

Brooch with an oval glass element depicting a blue lizard

