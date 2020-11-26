The Gothic East by Ralph Masri











The young Lebanese designer Ralph Masri reinterprets the architecture of East and West in his jewelry ♦

Why in the world there are countries and cities where there are more jewelers? One of these lucky places is Lebanon. Closed (fortunately) the long period of tensions between the different souls of the population, the jewelry making business has recovered, also strong of customers who arrive in Beirut from the Gulf emirates. So it is not surprising if in the city that was once defined as Switzerland of the Middle East are born new generations of designers. One of the most acclaimed is Ralph Masri.

His jewels were worn by women like Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Princess Rania of Jordan.

The designer has a degree in Bachelors of Art of the jewels of Central Saint Martin College in London. He then followed the internship in companies such Pomellato and Swarovski in London. Because in addition to drawing pleasant objects you have to know how to sell and organize work. He then studied how to use the creativity by a London jeweler, Scott Wilson, who specializes in maxi jewelry for the fashion world. But Ralph Masri has followed his path: his jewels are geometric, darting, simple and rich at the same time. For Arabesque Deco collection, for example, it was inspired by the motifs of the ancient buildings of the Middle East, while with Sacred Windows collection was inspired by the architectural lines of the Gothic cathedrals. To you the choice. Alessia Mongrando

















