The jewelry brand made in Valenza is aiming to conquer foreign markets.

It’s called Nevi. It’s a jewelry brand founded by Nevila Kaleli. The jewelry is produced in Valenza, while the registered office is in Milan, under the company Italian Style Class. The brand, however, originates from Albania, where the founder is from, and the Alta Gioielleria brand that sells Nevi jewelry is already established in the country. After debuting in 2021, Nevi is now aiming to take off and has staged trunk shows in Paris, Las Vegas, and Saudi Arabia.



In Milan, it has already made an appearance at Women’s Fashion Week. At the heart of Nevi’s style is the white frangipani flower, a tree found in tropical countries with inflorescences that release an intense, sweet scent. In Nevi’s jewelry, the petals are transformed into mother-of-pearl surfaces, while the diamonds represent poetic dewdrops. The brand offers two lines: high jewelry and fine jewelry.



The brand’s offering also includes the Bolt by Nevi line, and the geometry of the jewelry is hexagonal, reminiscent of a bolt. However, these pieces are transformable: necklaces, chokers, earrings, bracelets, and rings in 18-karat gold and high-quality precious stones feature the trademarked interchangeable mechanism. The mechanism was developed in collaboration with Italian artisans and engineers and is patented.

