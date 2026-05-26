Collana Sirius in oro bianco e giallo 18 carati, onice, 20 rubini per 21,86 carati, diamanti taglio baguette e rotondo
Collana Sirius in oro bianco e giallo 18 carati, onice, 20 rubini per 21,86 carati, diamanti taglio baguette e rotondo

Louis Vuitton’s New High Jewelry

The French brand’s Mythica collection features a series of unique, high-quality jewels.

High jewelry intended for a fortunate few. But Louis Vuitton’s Mythica collection is a delight to behold even if you don’t have a bank account full of zeros. Presented against the backdrop of a princely, exotic Moroccan event, the collection promises to be legendary thanks to the abundance of gems and refined goldsmithing that distinguish it. The jewels in the collection are all unique pieces. But that’s not all. The gems also contribute to the sense of uniqueness, such as the choice to use fluorescent diamonds that glow under UV light. These are particularly rare gems: less than 6% of diamonds exhibit medium to very strong fluorescence, and less than 0.5% exhibit very strong fluorescence.

Collana Fortune, con foglie in oro 18 carati, 4.700 diamanti giallo, arancio Fancy Vivid e bianco
Fortune necklace, with 18-karat gold leaves, 4,700 yellow, Fancy Vivid orange, and white diamonds

The collection also features a series of stunning necklaces. Like the Fortune necklace, with 18-karat gold leaves set with 4,700 diamonds in shades ranging from orange-yellow to white, forming the classic Louis Vuitton star logo at the center. No less exceptional is the Mesmerism necklace, featuring a 17.18-carat Colombian emerald, a shade of green that fades into blue. What’s more, the gem is at the center of an elaborate mesh of tiny, interconnected LV Monogram flower shapes, embellished with diamonds. And here too, at the center, above the emerald, is a 3.03-carat LV Monogram Flower-cut diamond.

Collana Fortitude, con zircone blu taglio a gradini da 821,14 carati
Fortitude necklace, with 821.14-carat step-cut blue zirconia

The Mythica collection is organized into sub-collections. For example, the Sirius line includes an 18-karat white and yellow gold necklace with onyx and a row of 20 bright red rubies totaling 21.86 carats, interspersed with baguette- and round-cut diamonds. It also includes two aquamarine and tourmaline bracelets with a link design and pavé-set sapphires, emeralds, and tourmalines, as well as three rings and four pairs of earrings. The Fortitude necklace, on the other hand, centers around a large 821.14-carat natural blue step-cut zirconia, attached to an 18-karat white gold collar, partly set with a snow setting of white diamonds and, on the other side, with an arrangement that recalls the maison’s signature Damier (checkerboard) pattern.

Collana Enigma, con topazio occhio di gatto cabochon azzurro 27,12 carati, topazio cabochon bianco 29,69 carati, acquamarina 52,55 carati
Enigma necklace, with 27.12-carat blue cabochon cat’s-eye topaz, 29.69-carat white cabochon topaz, 52.55-carat aquamarine
Collana Mesmerism con smeraldo colombiano da 17,18 carati
Mesmerism necklace with 17.18-carat Colombian emerald
Collana Totem in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati e diamanti
Totem necklace in 18-karat yellow and white gold and diamonds
Collana Whisper con raro zaffiro blu reale taglio a pera da 11,56 carati, diamante taglio stella Monogram Louis Vuitton D FL da 4,11 carati
Whisper necklace with a rare 11.56-carat pear-cut royal blue sapphire and a 4.11-carat Louis Vuitton D FL Monogram star-cut diamond

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