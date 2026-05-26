The French brand’s Mythica collection features a series of unique, high-quality jewels.

High jewelry intended for a fortunate few. But Louis Vuitton’s Mythica collection is a delight to behold even if you don’t have a bank account full of zeros. Presented against the backdrop of a princely, exotic Moroccan event, the collection promises to be legendary thanks to the abundance of gems and refined goldsmithing that distinguish it. The jewels in the collection are all unique pieces. But that’s not all. The gems also contribute to the sense of uniqueness, such as the choice to use fluorescent diamonds that glow under UV light. These are particularly rare gems: less than 6% of diamonds exhibit medium to very strong fluorescence, and less than 0.5% exhibit very strong fluorescence.

The collection also features a series of stunning necklaces. Like the Fortune necklace, with 18-karat gold leaves set with 4,700 diamonds in shades ranging from orange-yellow to white, forming the classic Louis Vuitton star logo at the center. No less exceptional is the Mesmerism necklace, featuring a 17.18-carat Colombian emerald, a shade of green that fades into blue. What’s more, the gem is at the center of an elaborate mesh of tiny, interconnected LV Monogram flower shapes, embellished with diamonds. And here too, at the center, above the emerald, is a 3.03-carat LV Monogram Flower-cut diamond.

The Mythica collection is organized into sub-collections. For example, the Sirius line includes an 18-karat white and yellow gold necklace with onyx and a row of 20 bright red rubies totaling 21.86 carats, interspersed with baguette- and round-cut diamonds. It also includes two aquamarine and tourmaline bracelets with a link design and pavé-set sapphires, emeralds, and tourmalines, as well as three rings and four pairs of earrings. The Fortitude necklace, on the other hand, centers around a large 821.14-carat natural blue step-cut zirconia, attached to an 18-karat white gold collar, partly set with a snow setting of white diamonds and, on the other side, with an arrangement that recalls the maison’s signature Damier (checkerboard) pattern.