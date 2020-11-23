Lauren Harwell Godfrey, geometries and perfumes











Open medallions, geometries, perfumes and a large necklace of spinels for the almost debutant Harwell Godfrey ♦ ︎

Adidas, Levi’s and Ray-Ban. But after 15 years Lauren Harwell Godfrey has grown tired of working, albeit with a creative role, for brands intended for mass-market. So she went to California to found in 2016 Harwell Godfrey, a line of 18ct gold jewelery and handmade gemstones. But her first serious jewelry collection was launched in 2017 at Paris Fashion Week, with For Future Reference.



In short, Lauren Harwell Godfrey is in the strange position of almost debutante, but with so much experience behind his back. Certainly, she presented herself to the public with its own identity, a style already defined. We must therefore forgive her belief that the stones also have magical powers (healing, spirituality, etc.), even if the only power they really have is to make the women who wear them happy. In short, we fly over the baggage of medieval convictions applied to jewelry, to focus on the reality of her style: inlays, enamels, pavé, engravings, stone cuts, are used in an original way. As in the large necklace of spinels of different colors and shades. And often the jewelry is combined with perfumes selected by the designer. Also worth mentioning are the medallions that open and may contain pills. Giulia Netrese















