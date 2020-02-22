Pianegonda expands the Dorifera collection











Presented in 2017, the Dorifera by Pianegonda collection (brand of the Bros Manifatture group) is renewed three years later. New pieces are added, alongside those that have had a good success. The collection is made with a processing system that sculpts the objects creating symmetries that give the jewel a sense of lightness. A modern and vaguely punk style that appeals to younger girls, but can also be appreciated by women who are no longer teenagers. The jewels are, as always, made of 925 silver. But the metal is however offered in three different variants: silver only, with rose gold plating, with black gold plating and cubic zirconia.



The collection includes rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Prices: for example, a pair of earrings with black gun electroplating and 194 white cubic zirconia are offered at 215 euros, while for a bracelet, only in silver, it rises to 450 euros, rising to 495 for the model with synthetic stones , but for a necklace it drops to 215.















