The new frontiers of Piero Milano





Piero Milano and Luigi Benzi are the founders of one of the best known also abroad jewels company in Valenza (Piedmont). Piero Milano is a well-established and appreciated brand, which appears punctually in the trade fairs dedicated to jewelery, as recently in VicenzaOro January and Inhorgenta. It is a rather traditional type of jewelry, based on gold, diamonds, precious and semiprecious stones: materials transformed into jewels that can be appreciated both by an audience with refined tastes, and by women who are at first experience with important jewelery.

Piero Milano, alta gioielleria, orecchini Flower con diamanti e zaffiri
As in the case of the Capri collection, which combines pink gold and small ornament diamonds with the fiery red color of coral or green malachite. In addition, Piero Milano, in addition to offering fine jewelry, also makes room for pieces of high jewelery, such as earrings and bracelet from the Flowers collection with diamonds and sapphires of different shades.
Bracciale Flower con diamanti e zaffiri
Orecchini della collezione Aria, in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini della collezione Capri, in oro rosa, corallo e diamanti
Collana della collezione Capri, in oro rosa, corallo e diamanti
Anello della collezione Capri, in oro rosa, corallo e diamanti
Orecchini della collezione Light, in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana con pendente di topazio London Blue
Orecchini con praseolite e diamanti
