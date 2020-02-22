The new frontiers of Piero Milano











Piero Milano and Luigi Benzi are the founders of one of the best known also abroad jewels company in Valenza (Piedmont). Piero Milano is a well-established and appreciated brand, which appears punctually in the trade fairs dedicated to jewelery, as recently in VicenzaOro January and Inhorgenta. It is a rather traditional type of jewelry, based on gold, diamonds, precious and semiprecious stones: materials transformed into jewels that can be appreciated both by an audience with refined tastes, and by women who are at first experience with important jewelery.



As in the case of the Capri collection, which combines pink gold and small ornament diamonds with the fiery red color of coral or green malachite. In addition, Piero Milano, in addition to offering fine jewelry, also makes room for pieces of high jewelery, such as earrings and bracelet from the Flowers collection with diamonds and sapphires of different shades.



















