Van Cleef & Arpels shows Jasmin, new solitaire

An engagement ring or a wedding ring are the symbol of a promise that lasts over time: and it is this message that Van Cleef & Arpels entrusts to the history of its jewels.

The Parisian Maison has summarized the history, evolution (with a new ring) and style of its creations or, more precisely, of the engagement rings and wedding rings. A story that starts in 1895 in the heart of Paris, with the marriage of Estelle Arpels, daughter of a precious stones trader, and Alfred Van Cleef, son of a gem cutter. In 1906, at number 22 of place Vendôme, the Maison Van Cleef & Arpels unites these two names in a common destiny under the banner of jewelry. Since then, as a sort of immutable link, the logogram & symbolizes this union of souls and skills.

For diamonds, as for sapphires, rubies or emeralds, Van Cleef & Arpels seeks, in fact, not only excellence, but also character. In addition to the absolute criteria, a meeting occurs, a secret alchemy capable of awakening the senses. In particular, with Le Pierres de Caractère (which is a brand of the Maison).

Legendary couples

From the pearl and diamond set offered to Princess Grace of Monaco as a wedding gift to the solitaire adorned with a fabulous 8.25 carat ruby ​​given by Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor in 1968, from the famous ruby ​​and diamond necklace of the Duchess of Windsor who has the inscription “My Wallis from her David, 19.VI.1936” on the clasp, at the Océan set made for Princess Charlène of Monaco for the wedding in 2011: many famous couples have turned to the Maison in order to celebrate the highlights of their love.

The Rings

Each creation benefits from Van Cleef & Arpels’ High Jewelery experience, handed down for over a century by the Mains d’Or (another brand of the Maison) of its ateliers. This competence is expressed through a succession of meticulously hand-made gestures. And this also applies to collections of wedding and solitaire rings.

The Icône and Couture solitaires wrap the central stone in a tender embrace, while the Perlée and Estelle rings are punctuated by a profile of gold or platinum pearls. Bonheur and Romance creations sublimate the beauty of the diamond thanks to a feminine and timeless aesthetic. The gems also shine on the unique solitaires, evoking the bond with your loved one through the caress of a volute or a precious petal.

The new Jasmin solitaire

Bonheur, Jasmin, Icône, Romance, Menuet, Entrelacs, Motifs Pétales or Boucle: the different frames allow to highlight the Pierres de Caractère selected by the Maison. The new Jasmin Solitaire is part of these criteria of jeweler excellence. Inspired by the jasmine flower, a symbol of love and beauty, this model with a delicate curvilinear trend is adorned with marquise-cut diamonds to evoke a poetic nature. The solitaire is made of platinum, rose gold, a cushion cut ruby ​​of 5.02 carat (Thailand), round cut diamonds and shuttles.

Customization

In order to easily combine the engagement ring with the wedding ring, the Maison has conceived its creations so that they harmonize with practicality and elegance. If some models (Romance, Couture, Perlée, Estelle) are made on purpose, others offer numerous combinations to future spouses. The ensembles can, in fact, be composed according to their own personality: classic and timeless or modern and daring. Playing on the width of the rings, combining simplicity with the brilliance of diamonds, combining gold pearls: the possibilities are manifold. The Maison also offers future spouses the opportunity to customize each engagement or wedding ring through an exclusive engraving.











