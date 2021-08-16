









PdPaola, a Spanish brand that in a few years has conquered the European market, climbs the last step of quality and combines its collections at affordable prices with a new line made with the classic elements of jewelry: gold and diamonds. PdPaola’s new jewels are handmade in 18-karat gold, 100% recycled, and with laboratory-grown diamonds, i.e. without mining with the aim of reducing the environmental impact and, of course, keeping prices lower than jewelry with natural stones.



Within the collection, which includes rings and earrings with the essential style of the Maison, there are necklaces with a pendant in the shape of a letter of the alphabet, which usually coincides with that of the name of the wearer: a classic of jewelry and one of the drivers when it comes to gifts. The products of the gold jewelery line will for the moment be available exclusively in the online store pdpaola.com, with prices ranging from 100 to 1,400 euros, but will soon also arrive in stores. Alongside this new line, the extensive sterling silver collections are always available.