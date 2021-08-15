









The diamonds and jewels of Samer Halimeh, among the best in the world. So much that sometimes they are too loved ♦ ︎

Samer Halimeh is an American jeweler of Lebanese origin. It is based in New York and is loved by stars like Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John and the royal families of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Brunei. Precisely the esteem that extends to the East has caused many problems for the jeweler. In fact, some time ago, he sent 44 jewels worth 11.5 million pounds to Rosmah Mansor, wife of the former prime minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak. Which, unfortunately (for him) was not re-elected. Three months after the electoral defeat, the jeweler had not yet received back the jewels, which had not even been paid. An unfortunate case, which ended up in the newspapers.



Apart from this misadventure, Samer Halimeh you can say he is a lucky and talented man. He is famous for his diamonds, and to find the best stones he goes directly to where the mines are, especially in Africa. That was how he discovered and cut the famous Ocean Blue diamond, which gave him world fame. His creations have been auctioned at Sotheby’s and Christie’s, or are worn on red carpet stars. Its clientele spans the world, from Arabia to Western Europe, to Russia and the Far East. Where perhaps he will be more cautious now.













