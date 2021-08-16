









They became fashionable thanks to the women who fought (having fun) for their freedom in the 1920s ♦

First the feathers appeared, then the fringes and tassels. The decorations that have enlivened the silhouettes on the catwalks of the past seasons, now like a wave overwhelm the world of jewelry. They are the must-have details of next autumn: in gold or bronze to give a little warmth in view of the imminent cold, in leather and fabric with a Far West flavor or with very thin beads that recall the elegance of the Twenties, with Ethno tribal feathers such as the Masai queens or with very Seventy folk beads. Whatever the style and length, they are always very feminine and give that allure of originality, in some cases of daring, to those who wear them. The important thing is to know how to combine clothes and accessories to avoid an excessively theatrical effect.

Fringes and tassels also have a merit that should not be underestimated: they help elongate the face or bust if worn as a necklace. But, of course, this can be counterproductive for those with a particularly elongated face or a thin, narrow torso. In this case, it is better to avoid fringes and tassels. Since jewels of this type usually have a rather accentuated volume, it is also better to avoid combining tassels and fringes with very elaborate dresses, which can aesthetically confuse the appearance.

But beware: fringes are not just an aesthetic choice. In fact, they recall the history of the Flappers. Don’t you know who they were? Bad. The flappers were young women who claimed more freedom in the Twenties in America. To break the stifling conventions of the time, the flappers led a lifestyle considered scandalous, immoral, dangerous. The flappers wanted more economic freedom, to be able to express their opinion in politics and sexual equality.

The young flappers (the origin of the word is unknown) followed fashion, smoked in public, drank alcohol, danced in jazz clubs. It was they, in fact, who introduced the most striking and lively cocktail rings. Moreover, they loved fringed dresses. Another good reason to love fringed jewelry.











