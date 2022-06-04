









Anniversaries related to love are, perhaps, the most traditional occasion to give a jewel. For this reason, the Recarlo Anniversary Love collection continues over the years to propose new variations on the theme of the jewel linked to the story of a couple. Although not necessarily young. The novelty for 2022 is called the Taper Line, which uses the heart-cut diamond, which is the distinctive element of the Anniversary Love collection, which is combined with the geometries of the taper cut and the baguette cut. For those who are not experts, it is worth remembering that the taper cut refers to the trapezoidal shape, that is, a kind of rectangle with one side shorter than the other, while the baguette shape provides a stone with a perfectly rectangular surface.



These two shapes coexist together in the collection to form clusters that offer a pleasant contrast between the soft heart cut and the geometric volumes of the taper and baguette cut diamonds. The creation of the jewels by the Maison of Valenza is equally sophisticated. The heart diamond ring used as a solitaire and held in place by only three prongs.