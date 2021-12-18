









A diamond with 77 facets: it’s called Crisscut and is mounted in the jewels of the L’Amour collection by Christopher Designs ♦

Love is true love only if it is excessive, right? It is something that involves, that drives us to do great things, to challenge rules and clichés. And, then, why a diamond donated for love should not be in tune with this pleasant madness? Christopher Slowinski must have thought in this way when he founded Christopher Designs, in 1981. Born in Poland, Slowinski has worked as a simple apprentice with master craftsmen even after moving to the United States, in New York. City.

Long story short: he invented Crisscut, a patented diamond cut that increases to 77 the little faces of the stones, instead of the traditional 48. This cut makes it even brighter and more brilliant diamond. The Crisscut was initially applied to the emerald cut, to increase their reflexes. But then Christopher has also extended the concept to other cuts such as the Asscher and cushion until you get to 109 facets in a round stone. But the brilliant Crisscut actually has straight walls 12 and 12 sides and this further increases the brightness. The diamonds have become the L’Amour collection. Which has no limits, of course.

