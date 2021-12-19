









Question: Would you buy a synthetic diamond necklace that costs $ 100,000? Brilliant Earth, a San Francisco-based brand that has been offering ethically and sustainably sourced jewelry since 2005, believes the price is right. And he proposes this jewel, which is part of the Solstice collection. The necklace, in white gold and diamonds created in the laboratory for 75 carats, with different shapes (round, pear, marquise), is accompanied by 15 other jewels, always made with the same materials.



Brilliant Earth was founded by Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg and has been proposing since the beginning to use conflict free diamonds, selected for their ethical and environmentally friendly origins. The Maison was also among the first to use the blockchain to trace the origin of stones and is part of the Responsible Jewelry Council, a leading ethical standard in the jewelry sector. To make its synthetic stones, Brilliant Earth uses a process known as High Pressure High Temperature (Hpht), with no post-treatment. This process, the company specifies, mimics the conditions for the formation of natural diamonds in the laboratory.