









A selection of ten Tiffany silver earrings chosen from those that aren’t expensive ♦ ︎

Tiffany earrings: together with bracelets and necklaces, they are the most desired jewelry for many women. Naturally the earrings should be chosen also considering the shape of your face, as we have already written on this site.

Read also: How to choose the earrings

But once you’ve decided which type of earrings fits best for you and your personality, you have to come to terms with your budget. So, if you want Tiffany designer earrings, but you don’t have a wheelbarrow of money available, can you still satisfy your wish? The answer is yes, just choose earrings that are not very expensive. Fortunately, Tiffany has in its catalog several silver earrings that cost less than 250 euros (but be careful, in some cases it is a single earring). We have chosen ten. They have a different shape, but they’re all from Tiffany, so if that’s what you’re looking for here is the result. Prices are updated to December 2021. Warning: prices can change, but not much, from one country to another, it depends on the commercial choices of Tiffany.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10













